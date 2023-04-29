NPR, postal service should fess up to receiving taxpayer support

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

David Williams, president of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, writes that the U.S. Postal Service should admit it receives billions of dollars in annual subsidies from federal and state governments. Above is the post office on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara.

National Public Radio wasn’t thrilled about being labeled “government-funded media” by Elon Musk’s Twitter (and others) despite receiving tens of millions of dollars from taxpayers each year.

In response to Twitter’s insistence that NPR acknowledge its government support, the news organization decided to stop posting content on its 52 official Twitter feeds. While Twitter has since dropped the “government-funded” label as a part of a larger shakeup related to checkmarks, NPR’s defensiveness marked a bizarre detour from reality.

Unfortunately, thin-skinned recipients of federal largesse are nothing new.

The U.S. Postal Service has similarly pushed back for years against (correct) claims that it receives billions of dollars’ worth of annual subsidies from federal and state governments. These organizations should be honest about their reliance on taxpayer dollars. It’s time to have a real conversation about how best to finance their operations because taxpayers deserve answers on where their hard-earned dollars are going.

When Twitter unveiled its “government-funded” label, NPR’s public relations team was ready to push back. The organization defended itself by claiming it “receives less than 1% of its $300 million annual budget from the federally funded Corporation for Public Broadcasting.”

While that may be true of direct federal grants, this narrow focus ignores the big picture of how NPR makes money.

As detailed by American Enterprise Institute scholar Howard Husock, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is legally required to devote a significant chunk of its $500 million annual, taxpayer-funded treasure chest to local public television and public radio stations. These local stations in turn are required to set aside about a quarter of their CPB funding for purchasing nationally distributed programming such as “All Things Considered” and “Fresh Air.” Federal money is therefore flowing to local channels, with the legal understanding that these channels will significantly patronize NPR.

Ignoring this wider reality does a disservice not only to its listener base, but also taxpayers who are forced to foot the bill for content they might not agree with.

America’s mail carrier may provide a very different service than public radio, but similarly relies on misleading claims to pretend it doesn’t receive taxpayer dollars.

The postal service has insisted it “generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.” While words like “generally” are best left to the lawyers, the postal service rakes in more than $3 billion per year through government tax gimmicks and preferential loans. It also received $10 billion from Congress to offset pandemic-related losses, even though a surge of packages during the 2020-21 period increased agency revenue.

The agency also benefited from $3 billion granted by Congress to purchase electric vehicles. And thanks to “reform” passed last year, the postal service got the greenlight from Congress to offload roughly $60 billion in retirement liabilities to the cash-strapped, taxpayer-funded Medicare program.

These funding flows are more than just financial technicalities.

In the case of the postal service, lawmakers are using the “power of the purse” to steer America’s mail carrier toward priorities they care about, such as electric vehicles. EVs are exceptionally expensive, entail significant maintenance issues and impose an array of environmental issues.

A report from the Office of the Inspector General in March runs through different scenarios on agency EV use with detailed cost and mileage assumptions and finds that, under a wide range of cases, EV adoption would not be good for postal finances. According to the report, an electric vehicle fleet would be more expensive than conventional trucks. Assuming “an average delivery route length of 24 miles per day and 301 operating days per year.”

Masking the federal funding of electric mail trucks makes the postal service’s fleet procurement policies look like an independent business decision, rather than an ill-advised push from lawmakers. In NPR’s case, denying government funding clouds credible accusations of bias. If listeners don’t know who is keeping the station lights on, they won’t be on the lookout for faulty reporting.

Government agencies such as the National Security Agency and FBI have attempted to steer foreign news networks and nab records from journalists, and it’s plausible that government funding could be used as leverage for cooperation.

But, it’s hard to ask the right questions without being able to follow the money.

Organizations such as NPR and the postal service should pursue transparency and level with the American people.

David Williams is the president of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. This commentary was provided to the News-Press by The Center Square, a nonprofit dedicated to journalism.