Number of illegal migrants to increase

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

Did you know our Border Patrol expects over 13,000 illegal migrants a day to come across our southern border as Title 42 expires?

That is a rate of 4,745,000 a year.

As California is a sanctuary state, we can expect the number of undocumented migrants in California to grow from approximately 2.75 million to at least 4 million.

This massive increase in illegal migration into America means that among them will be criminals and those who have been deported in the past. We can also expect that it will be easier for our enemies to move their agents across our borders. We can also expect even greater quantities of fentanyl and other dangerous, illegal drugs.

Increases in undocumented immigrants into California will mean another 1.25 million people needing housing, medical care, food and other services.

We have a huge state budget deficit looming. At some point, in the nearby future, the structure of our society will collapse under the load and overall costs of unstoppable illegal immigration, the forced transition of 39.5 million people over to electricity-only energy, the transition of our food into only vegetarian-based diets and the consequences, the crippling shortages in electricity and everything required to sustain normality under the weight of all these simultaneous changes.

In a spirit of hope, we urge every one of our readers and their friends to read an article just published by Victor Davis Hanson, entitled “The Impending-Thermidor Reaction to Jacobin America”. He draws parallels between the French Revolution and its aftermath with America today and in the future. But, if we want his hopeful predictions to occur, we must all have the courage to push back against the forces aimed at destroying our nation.

In last week’s column, we asked twice of certain Santa Barbara City Council members, why they usurped the normal process to commit city taxpayers to a never-ending financial loss and loss of right-of-way, in favor of special interest restaurants on and around State Street. We are still awaiting an explanation for what appears to be misfeasance.

The following is part one of a two-part topic being covered by this column.

According to the Ethan Allen Institute: In 1963, U.S. Rep. Albert S. Herlong Jr., D-Florida, read into the Congressional Record 45 Communist actions necessary to take over America. These plans were gleaned from testimony given to Congress by scholars, and the writings of current and former communists. (Reference: Jan. 10, 1963, Appendix, A34-A35 Communist Goals)

There is an important distinction between communism and socialism or progressivism. Socialists believe that they can centralize control of the individual, of the land and of industry by peaceful, but gradual legislation with the right socialists implanted in the right places. Whereas communism seeks a violent and final confrontation to eliminate all dissension to achieve its utopian goal of a stateless and classless world.

American society is deeply divided over many issues, but we must not be deceived into thinking that they are singular in nature. In fact, they are all connected in actions by the socialist-progressive wing of the new Democratic Party. The roots of our dark clouds started germination 60 to 70 years ago. We are now at the end of the first quarter of what could become an irreversible disaster.

If we don’t act now to push back on all fronts, we will have socialism for the next 50 years.

We do not have space to discuss all 45 actions defined in the record entry, but we can examine 18 of them to illustrate the core socialist actions in a powerful takeover of our society that is occurring right now, under our watch:

— Capture one of both the political parties of the United States.

There is no doubt that the Democratic Party is now directed from top to bottom by socialist implants. The old, moderate Democratic Party has gone.

— Get control of the schools and teachers’ associations. Soften the curriculum.

We can see every day that our failing schools are concerned far more with inculcating students, from an early age, in Critical Race Theory; LBGTQ+ sexual practices, gender transformation encouragement, and elimination of biological parents, as the parent-guardians of their children. Teachers’ unions every year donate many millions of dollars to the socialist Democratic Party and use their power of almost 100% teacher membership to not only promote, but also deliver indoctrination of children in socialist dogma, and race-divisive, and LBGTQ++ propaganda.

— Gain control of all student newspapers. In almost every school and college, left-wing student associations, clubs and socialistic newspapers are favored by school and college administrations. Conservative clubs, associations and newsletters are in the minority and are discouraged or banned by staff, faculty and left-wing students, sometimes violently.

— Infiltrate the press.

The majority of national and local newspapers and their reporters no longer report the news. They use the news almost entirely as a means to spread socialism and government propaganda.

— Gain control of key positions in radio, TV and movies.

Among the major TV companies, only Fox News Channel provides alternative viewpoints from the socialism preached by the others. Radio appears to be the last bastion of equality in political biases.

The movies are hopelessly infiltrated by socialist viewpoints and graphic sexualization. The movies are under strong influence from the Chinese communist government to be able to sell American movies in China.

— Eliminate laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship and a violation of free speech and the press.

— Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in the media.

— Present degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural and healthy.” Infiltrate the churches and replace “Revealed” religion with “social” religion.

Actions (6) (7) & (8) are interrelated in the massive enlargement and accessibility of the pornographic and obscenity video industry where “porn” including Bestiality, is available for access by all ages.

In addition, the sexual practices of all types of LBGTQ++ and gender multiple definitions are now being taught in K-12 schools as natural alternatives to heterosexual sex between biological males and females. The level of practicing Christianity has declined over the last 50 years. Practicing Christians are under constant attacks from the government and new laws to promote deviations from the biological norms in terms of sexual practices, gender abnormalities, and denial of their religious beliefs. Social justice and climate-change missionaries form new groups inspired by quasi-religious fervor, in our cities, hindering traffic and commerce, often using destructive behavior.

Note: Next week, we will publish Part 2 of this column.

This Mother’s Day weekend marks the fourth anniversary of Did You Know? and what we have learned is that any citizen can have a voice.

We wish every mother a wonderful weekend!

