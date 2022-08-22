Numerous events planned for Pride Week

The Pacific Pride Foundation, a longtime Santa Barbara County nonprofit that works with the LBGTQ+ community, is hosting a series of events in celebration of Pride Week.

Tuesday features McConnell’s Giveback, in which the two Santa Barbara ice cream stores, located at 120 State St. and 728 State St., will donate 5 percent of all their ice cream sales back to the Pacific Pride Foundation.

PPF invites everyone to join them Wednesday for a special Pride Week edition of Sunset at the Canary, featuring a live performance by singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist Talitha Gabrielle, beats by DJ Darla Bea and surprises throughout the evening. It will take place at Kimpton Canary Rooftop from 6-8 p.m. The event is free thanks to sponsor Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Pride Picnic is scheduled for Thursday at the Mission Rose Garden from 6-8 p.m. Attendees should bring a picnic basket and a blanket and dress up in their best Pride attire for an evening of friends and community. This is a free, family-friendly event for all ages presented by Gay Santa Barbara and the Great Outdoors SB/Ventura.

Also Thursday, Pride Karaoke will take place at Crush Bar and Tap at 8 p.m. After the picnic, attendees can head over to Crush for a night of Karaoke, drinks and Pride-filled fun. There is no admission fee or tickets required. PPF thanks Crush for hosting this Pride Week edition of Karaoke. This is a 21+ event.

Comedy is a Drag takes place Friday at the Wildcat, starting at 7 p.m. Samantha Bearman & Bear Cave Comedy present an evening of humor, live performances by local and visiting drag kings & queens and much more! A portion of every ticket sold will be donated back to PPF.

Also Friday, a Pride Kickoff Party will take place at Backstage, starting at 8 p.m. PPF invites attendees to kickoff the weekend at Backstage with a happy hour and dueling pianos, lives performances by local and visiting queer artists including headliner Rossi, Raquelle Starr, Vivian Storm, Angel D’mon, and a dance party after. Presented by Gay Santa Barbara. This is a 21+ event.

The Pacific Pride Festival is scheduled for Saturday at Chase Park Field from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The main event of Pride Week is a free, all-day, all-ages Pride at the Beach event featuring a full lineup of live entertainment, speakers, community partners, family-friendly activities, local food, a beer and wine garden and much more.

The Pride After Party takes place Saturday at Wildcat, starting at 8 p.m.

After the Pacific Pride Festival, attendees can head over to Wildcat Lounge for the Official Pride After Party featuring live performances by Deja Re, BellaDonna, Angel D’Mon, Bearded Gotti & Cooper the Queen, with DJ Fess & DJ Charlie Wood keeping the beats going all night. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $15 at the Pacific Pride Festival; $20 at the door. This is a 21+ event. All proceeds benefit Pacific Pride Foundation.

And finally there’s the Glitter Brunch, scheduled for Sunday at Wildcat at 11 a.m.

Glitter Brunch is an event that welcomes the spice of life for your weekend morning. Hosted by Vivian Storm & Angel D’mon. People are urged to reserve their tables as soon as possible. This a 21+ event.

email: nhartstein@newspress.com