Nurse navigators provide care

The Dignity Health Cancer Care oncology nurse navigators are continuing their care for patients undergoing cancer treatment during the pandemic.

Gloria Caine, R.N.; Carol Dichmann, R.N., B.N.S., and Julie Nieggemann, R.N.., M.S.N., are playing a crucial role for the patients by transitioning to a virtual platform for communication and support.

The nurses understand the need to connect with patients during the time of uncertainty.





COURTESY PHOTOS

From left, Gloria Caine, Carol Dichmann, Julie Nieggemann





Their dedication to the patients shows through adapting and overcoming obstacles during COVID-19.

“No one should face cancer alone, so we wanted to be there for them,” said Ms. Caine, R.N., oncology nurse navigator at French Hospital Medical Center’s Hearst Cancer Resource Center.

To learn more about the work these nurses do, visit dignityhealth.org/central-coast/services/cancer-care/nurse-navigator.

— Grayce McCormick