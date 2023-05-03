Nurse receives DAISY Award during surprise Lompoc ceremony

COURTESY LVMC

Meahgan Skinner, a licensed vocational nurse, is surprised as she receives a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses Monday in Lompoc.

It came as a total surprise for Meahgan Skinner.

But those who knew Ms. Skinner realized she very much deserved the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Ms. Skinner, a Comprehensive Care Center licensed vocational nurse, was honored during a surprise ceremony Monday afternoon by the Lompoc Valley Medical Center leadership team, her co-workers and the Daisy Nomination Committee, which includes clinical and non-clinical staff.

The international award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided every day to patients and families.

Ms. Skinner was nominated for the award by registered nurse Leslie Kelly, who previously was a hospice nurse working closely with Ms. Skinner at the Comprehensive Care Center.

Ms. Kelly, president of the LVMC board, praised Ms. Skinner for the care she provided for a patient who had no family who visited him and was suffering from a progressive neurological disease. The resident depended on Ms. Skinner for virtually everything while in the facility, and Ms. Kelly was his hospice nurse.

“She (Ms. Skinner) is one of the sweetest, kindest, most compassionate nurses I have ever met,” Ms. Kelly said in a news release. “She was able to tell me what each grunt and facial expression of his meant. She was able to help me tailor a pain management regime that would benefit him. It was obvious that she spent an immense amount of time and effort to communicate and understand this patient that would be so easy to overlook or dismiss.”

Because of his disease, it took about 40 minutes to feed him every meal. Caution was important because he was at high risk for choking.

“As a nurse, I cannot tell you how touched I was at the meticulous and loving care he received,” Ms. Kelly said in her nomination. “The attentiveness and commitment she showed her care was inspiring.”

Ms. Skinner has been with the CCC for about five years and is a 1999 graduate of Lompoc High School. She earned her LVN certificate about eight years ago at Santa Barbara Business College in Santa Maria.

She was surprised when she heard her name announced.

“I was blown away,” she said. “It’s really, really nice. I am very honored.”

As she spoke, a resident came near her in a wheelchair and gave a big “thumb up” sign to her.

In addition to a certificate, Ms. Skinner received a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

For more information, see daisyfoundation.org. To nominate a nurse at LVMC, Lompoc Health or the Comprehensive Care Center, go to lompocvmc.com and click under the Resources tab and Patient Feedback link.

