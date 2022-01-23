Nurse wins award for extraordinary care

COURTESY PHOTO

Sarah Read began working in 2019 at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center and has primarily been in the Medical-Surgical ward.

Registered nurse Sarah Read was named the January 2022 recipient of

Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Ms. Read, who has been a nurse since 2017, was recognized during a ceremony Thursday.

A nomination testimonial said she “exemplifies what a nurse should be.

She is the nurse that deserves a lot of praise and never gets it.”

The prestigious international award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day.

The nonprofit DAISY Foundation was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family and honors nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. Mr. Barnes died in 1999 at age 33 from complications caused by ITP, or Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The foundation was inspired by the care Mr. Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill. LVMC nominations are reviewed by an internal committee of representatives from nursing, non-nursing and non-clinical departments.

Ms. Read began working at LVMC in 2019 and has primarily been in the Medical-Surgical ward. She is now transitioning to a job in the PAC-U or Post-Anesthesia Care Unit. She previously worked for a dozen years in veterinary medicine before deciding to become a nurse.

“She is an amazing team player, great co-worker, excellent employee, and most of all, one of the kindest, caring, compassionate nurses I have known,” one nomination stated.

Ms. Read earned her associate of arts degree at the College of Southern Maryland and her bachelor of science in nursing at Stevenson University in Maryland.

“To be joining the caliber of nurses who have won this award before is an amazing honor for me,” said Ms. Read, whose grandmother, uncle and aunt were all nurses. “You always wonder about associations, so this is like the best of the best. You’re recognized for everything, every single contribution. Nothing was ignored; everything was analyzed.”

She said to see everyone come together to award her the DAISY gives her the feeling that she is valued for her work, which “means the most to me.”

She said she enjoys her job at LVMC and loves how she has gotten to know all her coworkers.

“We can all work together on our strengths,” Ms. Read said. “This hospital has a way of bringing in people who are open to learning and experiencing new things, new technology, new ways of doing things. Everyone works together so well … Everybody’s working hard.”

Ms. Read, who was called an “amazing team player” in her nomination, has received numerous compliments from the community for her care.

“She is truly an asset to this hospital and a role model to nursing,” the nomination stated.

In addition to a certificate, Ms. Read received a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

More information about the award is available at daisyfoundation.org. To nominate a nurse at LVMC, Lompoc Health or the Comprehensive Care Center, see the nomination form at lompocvmc.com under the Resources tab and Patient Feedback link.

