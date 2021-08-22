Nurses have a right to question vaccines

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

“Emergencies have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty are eroded.”

— Friedrich August von Hayek

What happened to my body, my right to choose, decisions made just between me and my doctor?

Now it appears to be my body, their choice.

Last year, nurses and health care workers were heroes, yet this year, after working for 17 months on the frontline of the hospitals with COVID-19 patients, nurses who question the safety of the vaccine are called villains.

Nurses are trained to question. For example, is this the right patient? They question doctor’s prescriptions and diagnosis. They keep the doctor focused on the patient’s chart, the chart the nurses update, for the patients’ safest and healthiest outcome.

As of July, nationwide, 75% of the healthcare workers were not vaccinated nor were 74% of adult care workers.

Some nurses, doctors, and health care workers question, “Is this vaccine safe?”

No one can answer unequivocally. Another nurse questioned, ‘Where did the flu go?”

If later a claim is made of a healthcare shortage, remember why this occurred.

Employees who worry about their health are being forced into compliance or risk termination.

Americans have the right to choose what they do with their bodies.

Again, this mandate of an experimental drug allowed by an emergency use authorization is still not FDA approved.

Now the third shot, a booster, is recommended by the White House eight months after the second dose. Some of the population questions if they are putting themselves in harm’s way, after testing positive for COVID1-9 antibodies, yet are threatened — no shot, no access. First of all, do no harm? No one is sure.

I made a field trip last week to see a shining star — not a newcomer, but a forward thinker who can possibly solve California’s problems and set her in the right direction and bring back good schools that are now strangled by special interests.

Larry Elder, running for governor, has an outstanding chance, as the top contender to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom from our once great state of California. He was the featured guest at an outdoor full-capacity local fundraiser.

The attorney and talk show news commentator was well received as he spoke about issues of water, wildland fires, the homeless and the dire state of our public education school system, and more.

Speaking of newcomers and touted as the first black individual to make history as he runs for mayor in Santa Barbara, is James Joyce, known for his “Coffee with a Black Guy.”

Well, truth be told, the first black male to run for mayor in Santa Barbara was a real estate broker, Isaac Garrett, in 2009.

Mr. Joyce speaks at the Wingman Rodeo at 730 N. Milpas St. at 3:30 p.m. today.

They say, “keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.” That didn’t appear to work for Paul Casey, unless he was ready to go.

He was city administrator for seven years, and before that he was a wingman for the previous city administrator, Jim Armstrong.

Hearing the accolades for Paul at City Council last Tuesday from Councilmember Meghan Harmon, also a COVID cocktail party attendee, leaves a sour taste. Her lavishing praise on him as he exits stage left is so disingenuous. Such hypocrisy.

Of course, he wasn’t there to hear them giggling with him on the chopping block as they planned for his interim successor to be, Rebecca Bjork, another COVID cocktail attendee.

Isn’t the deck stacked, when the head of Human Resources, is part of the cheering squad deciding who the next city administrator will be? No outsiders need bother to apply. Without squad approval that is. Only one chop to go.

“A hypocrite is the kind of politician who would cut down a redwood tree, then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation.”

— Adlai E. Stevenson

About Councilmember Meghan Harmon, developer Ed St.George is getting bad press for referring to Ms. Harmon as a “girl” and suggesting she take a five to seven year pause to raise her family.

For this he is being accused of not respecting women’s place in the world and spouting Neanderthalic nonsense. There’s even a petition against him. More hypocrisy.

Where is the outrage from these same women, as our first female vice president, Kamala Harris, sits next to President Joe Biden while they strip 20 years of advancement toward women’s freedom in Afghanistan? Freedom to not be covered head to toe in a burka, to get an education, to drive a car, to work, to not be beaten, molested or a victim of an honor killing.

Was this a quid pro quo birthday gift to Barack Obama? The dates are in order.

From under siege to out of water, last week we spoke of the Hydroelectric Dam at Oroville, where the historically low water levels warranted the shut off of the power.

Up to 800,000 residents receive their electricity from the dam.

It is now at 24% capacity and 10% below its historic average for this time of year.

This diminished capacity was enough to shut down the hydro-lectric plant for the first time since it was built in 1960s.

More fallout from the drought, the Hoover Dam at Lake Mead, fed by the Colorado River, is also at historical low levels.

The hydroelectric power generated by this dam is allocated for 20 million residents between Nevada, Arizona 10 cities in Southern California, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and Southern California Edison Co. The federal official’s reaction is to first cut the water allocated to Arizona farmers.

During the last drought, Sanat Barbara residents were asked to conserve 20% of their normal water use.

We conserved water, so why aren’t the new developments constricted to the amount of water that we used as a result of our conservation efforts which were 30%? If we must conserve, why continue to build?

And if allowed, why not have the allotments be in line with the conservation efforts? Just like the Santa Barbara City Council restricted natural gas for current use and outlawed it for new developments.

A local developer thinks one solution for housing is to construct 1,000 micro-units in Paseo Nuevo. How does one box that many human beings and treat people that way in an enlightened, “build it back better” progressive society? How does one supply the water for the thousand units?

Perhaps if you train and indoctrinate the occupants while in college with housing like Charles Munger’s proposal at UCSB for an 11-story dormitory of 4,500 “tiny rooms without windows” except for the LED lights in a shadow box, it will be all they will expect “and they will like it.”

Where is the fresh air? The views to the mountains and ocean and islands? Mr. Munger thinks the coffin-style rooms will encourage students to join with the others in the common meeting room, because that’s what students want. How would he know that? He does have the wisdom of a 97-year-old. And he has experience with other colleges and universities.

As he has done before, his game plan is a dormitory built his way with his (tax write-off) donation. He knows how to game alright.

But we wonder where he will get the water for an additional 4,500 micro units. Oh right, just like a developer is off the hook for the parking, the developer is off the hook for the water too.

Witness “a back to school” celebration. We do have safe routes to school!

There are orange barricades at the dead end of the 800 block of East Ortega Street. A long-used school yard entrance to Santa Barbara Junior High School was removed and replaced with cones!

The barricades were done away with just in time for the kids to go back to school. Was Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz instrumental in opening this up for the schoolchildren’s access?

“When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.”

– Benjamin Franklin