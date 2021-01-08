Nursing facilities see uptick in COVID-19 cases

Essential workers to get vaccine in early February

The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out simultaneously as the daily case numbers of positive COVID-19 individuals and COVID-related deaths continue to rise in Santa Barbara County.

The good news is that some essential workers outside the healthcare space will begin to be vaccinated in Phase 1B Tier 1, according to County Public Health Public Information Officer Jackeline Ruiz.

“Our best estimate for when this might begin is early February,” she told the News-Press on Thursday. “This will include the following groups: food/grocery and agricultural workers, education and childcare and emergency services such as law enforcement, probation and corrections.”

Other good news is that, according to Ms. Ruiz, all 14 of the county’s skilled nursing facilities are currently being vaccinated or have been vaccinated.

However, COVID-19 has made its way into these skilled nursing facilities, and multiple senior COVID-related deaths have been reported. The deaths have also been associated with residing in congregate facilities in the past few weeks.

As of Jan. 5, Atterdag Care Center reported fewer than 11 active staff cases, with no active resident cases or COVID-related resident deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Community Data Dashboard. The dashboard does not report the exact numbers under 11 other than zero, so fewer than 11 cases means that there is at least one positive case.

Buena Vista Care Center, as of Jan. 5, has 12 active staff cases and fewer than 11 COVID-related resident deaths. Casa Dorinda has fewer than 11 active staff cases as well.

Channel Islands Post Acute has fewer than 11 COVID-related resident deaths and fewer than 11 active staff cases. Both Country Oaks Care Center and the Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have the same — fewer than 11 COVID-related resident deaths and fewer than 11 active staff cases.

The Lompoc Valley Medical Center Comprehensive Care Center D/P SNF reported fewer than 11 active resident cases, fewer than 11 COVID-related resident deaths and fewer than 11 active staff cases.

Marian Regional Medical Center DP/SNF reported fewer than 11 active resident cases, COVID-related resident deaths, active staff cases and COVID-related staff deaths.

Samarkand Skilled Nursing Facility has fewer than 11 active staff cases, and Santa Maria Post Acute has fewer than 11 COVID-related resident deaths.

The Californian currently has 18 active staff cases and fewer than 11 COVID-related deaths.

Valle Verde Health Facility has fewer than 11 COVID-related resident deaths and active staff cases.

Finally, Villa Maria Post Acute currently has 26 active resident cases, fewer than 11 COVID-related deaths and 20 active staff cases.

Mission Terrace Convalescent Hospital was the only facility without any active cases, as of Jan. 5, besides Santa Maria Post Acute, which still reported COVID-related deaths.

