Nursing students graduate from Allan Hancock College

COURTESY PHOTO

A ceremony honors students graduating from the nursing program at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — Sixty-one students graduated recently from Allan Hancock College’s nursing program.

The graduating class included 31 graduates from Hancock’s registered nursing program and 30 graduates from the college’s vocational nursing program. The graduates and their families celebrated with a ceremony Thursday at the Marian Theatre on the college’s Santa Maria campus. Both groups received commemorative pins marking their accomplishments.

“We need you in this community,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers told the graduates. “We are so grateful for students like you and the career path you have chosen.”

Said Hancock vocational nursing graduate Heather Hamer, “Being a Hancock nursing student proves that each of us has an abundance of determination and dedication.”

Hancock’s nursing program is one of the college’s Career and Technical Education programs. For more information, see www.hancockcollege.edu/pathways.

— Dave Mason