Adriana Arriaga, left, and Claudia Borfiga are painting the 2021 Earth Day mural.

Adriana Arriaga and Claudia Borfiga have been selected to paint the 2021 Earth Day Mural, according to The Arts Fund, Community Environmental Council, Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, Paseo Nuevo and Santa Barbara BCycle.

A committee, comprised of members from each program partner, in addition to community representatives, Maria Rendón and Arturo Heredia Soto, selected “Nurture our Mother” to appear on the Paseo Nuevo Arts Terrace Parking Deck on the exterior wall of the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.

Chosen from more than 27 submissions, the artist duo began painting their mural Monday with the help of community volunteers. The final mural will be revealed Thursday, the last day of the virtual Earth Day Festival.

According to the artists, the mural is a “celebration of the power of the Earth and the many magical things within it that play vital roles in our ecosystem. As individuals, we must recognize that every living thing has an important role in our community and in order to build a strong relationship with one another, we must see ourselves in each other, pass down knowledge and imagine what a better future can look like so we can create it for the next generation. But we cannot do it alone, climate leaders, in business, youth and community, will be integral to the survival of our planet, and we hope our mural will inspire people to become the leaders they can be.”

Ms. Arriaga, who goes by the alias adriana la artista, is a Xicana designer who creates bold, provocative and impactful illustrations. Her work reflects her culture, community and personal experiences. She describes herself as a Contemporary Xicana Designer, where she combines practices from the Chicano Movement of the 60s with present-day applications to create and share her work, which consists of large-scale illustrations made up of copy paper and wheat paste.

Ms. Arriaga received her bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University in 2017 and her master’s degree at the University of California, Davis, in 2019. She has been featured in more than 20 exhibitions, has hosted workshops and art pop-ups.

Ms. Borfiga is a British visual artist, currently based in California, primarily working with screen printing. She communicates and amplifies the sensations she feels when exploring the wonders of the natural world. In 2018, she initiated a group called Print Power to host grant-funded workshops as a means to explore trauma.

Often inspired by plants and natural structures that make up unique environments, she simplifies their complexities to shape, pattern and color. Most recently, her work was exhibited at Sullivan Goss – An American Gallery in a three-women show called “Pattern Recognition.”

