Nyerges, Kaufer to discuss seasonal harvesting

COURTESY PHOTO

Christopher Nyerges discusses foraging at a workshop. Mr. Nyerges will join Ojai herbalist Lanny Kaufer during another workshop Oct. 15 in Ojai.

Two authors — Ojai herbalist Lanny Kaufer and forager and survivalist Christopher Nyerges — will teach seasonal harvesting and survival skills from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 in Ojai.

Students will process acorns and black walnuts for eating over a fire made with primitive skills. They will also learn to identify edible and medicinal plants, learn basics of navigation and orienteering (finding your direction), and practice making cordage from yucca leaves.

There may be other activities, depending on seasonal foods and supplies available. The outdoor workshop will begin with a foraging walk on the fringes of Euterpe Farms, followed by the afternoon class under a live oak. After the workshop, Mr. Nyerges will have his books on hand for sale and signing. Mr. Kaufer will have “Medicinal Herbs Of California” available for purchase and signing.

Cost for the workshop, including all materials, is $85 for adults and $45 for children under 18. Registration and more information can be found herbwalks.com or by calling 805-646-6281. T

his workshop will go on rain or shine with the exception of a heavy downpour in the morning and/or a 100% chance of heavy rain that day.

Paid registrants will receive a confirmation email with all necessary info, including weather forecast and parking directions, a few days prior to the workshop. They also will receive a follow-up email afterward with recipes, instructions and a list of all plants identified.

Mr. Kaufer asked that people don’t bring their dogs and that they don’t smoke at the workshop.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com