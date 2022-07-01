Oak Park dance floor restored

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSPeople, including Santa Barbara City Council members, watch as Mayor Randy Rowse cuts the ribbon Thursday to celebrate the restoration of the century-old dance floor at Oak Park. The Santa Barbara restoration project included making extensive repairs, replacing damaged wood and coating the surface to waterproof the floor. The new surface was selected with extensive input from dancers, according to the city of Santa Barbara. The historic Oak Park Dance Floor was originally built in 1926 by the Campbell family of Goleta for a gala honoring England’s Prince George. It was purchased by a local farmer, Peter Irvine, in 1941 and transferred to Oak Park, where it has been ever since. Funding included $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, approved by the City Council, and a $10,000 donation to the Parks and Recreation Community Foundation from Chuck Keyser. Mr. Keyser made the gift to the PARC Foundation in memory of his friends, George Alexiades and Luis Goena. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post U.S. Supreme Court limits EPA’s power next post No trash collection Monday in Santa Maria Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.