Oak Park dance floor restored

Community members are welcome to join Mayor Randy Rowse and the Santa Barbara City Council for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Oak Park dance floor restoration. The ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the park, Alamar and West Junipero streets in Santa Barbara.
