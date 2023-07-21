Home Obituaries OAKESON, Pamela Sue (Hartsell)
OAKESON, Pamela Sue (Hartsell)

Pamela Sue (Hartsell) Oakeson, 70, peacefully passed away on July 11th, 2023.
Pam was predeceased by her parents, as well as her brother Dale. She is survived by her children, Dan, Jaime, son-in-law Darrin, daughter-in-law Kim, grandchildren Nathan, Rebecca and Cora June, and great-grandchildren Roman and Boaz, siblings Gloria and Joe.
We will Celebrate Pam’s life on July 28th at the Waterloo Gazebo in Lebanon, Oregon beginning at 3pm.

