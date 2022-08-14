OCHSNER, Thomas George, M.D.

February 10, 1936 – August 6, 2022

Thomas Ochsner, 86, passed peacefully on August 6, 2022 surrounded by his family in his home in Santa Barbara, California.

He was born to Dr. Clarence and Anita Ochsner on February 10, 1936 in Chicago, IL, the second of ten children. He grew up in Wabasha, MN where he attended St. Felix High School. He went on to medical school at the University of Minnesota where he met his wife Kathryn Nitzkowski. Graduating in 1961, he interned at Scripps Memorial Hospital in San Diego and completed his residency at Anchor Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota as a urologist.

Dr. Ochsner served three years in the Navy at Great Lakes Naval Base at the Naval Hospital in Chicago, IL during the height of the Viet Nam war. He earned the rank of Commander.

He moved his family to Santa Barbara, California in 1968 where he spent 61 years in private practice. He was not only known as a skilled surgeon, but more importantly, a kind and compassionate doctor. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from St. Francis Medical Center, was a board member of the St. Francis Foundation for over 30 years and was key to the success of the St. Francis Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Thomas was a beloved husband, father and grandfather with a zest for life that was only outdone by his faith in God. Although, there were times when some of his golf buddies were sure he would have traded them both for an 8-foot birdie putt during one of his weekly rounds at La Cumbre Country Club. He treated everyone he met in life the same, with kindness and respect. He never talked bad of anyone nor ever utter a foul word (really, never!). His gentleness was surprisingly complimented by a strong determination that was not obvious on the surface. He will be greatly missed by many.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Kay); children, Kathryn, Elizabeth, Thomas, Jr. and Andrew; grandchildren, Katie, Amanda, Olivia, Alyx, Lauryn, Thomas, James, Natalie, Drew, Christopher and Michael; and many great-grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10am, August 17, 2022 at San Roque Church in Santa Barbara, CA. Reception to follow.

In leu of flowers, donations on his behalf may be sent to the St Francis Foundation, 2323 De La Vina St, #104, Santa Barbara, California 93105.