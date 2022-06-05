O’CONNOR, Irene

Irene passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2022, at the age of 84. She is survived by her children Kevin O’Connor (Nancy) of Santa Ynez, CA, Sheila Starnes (Rick) of Santa Barbara, CA, Christina Lund (Cory) of San Rafael, CA, Kathleen Gash (Dave) of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, Michael O’Connor of Santa Barbara, CA, and her nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Kelly, Colleen, Michael, Jacqueline, Connor, Heather, Nathan and Lauren.

Irene was one of six children born in Los Angeles, CA, to Gonzalo and Helen Camacho. She attended an all-girls Catholic school, Norte Dame Academy, where she especially enjoyed singing, dancing and acting in school plays. She met Daniel O’Connor, who attended the all-boys Catholic Notre Dame High School, at a dance arranged by the two schools. The high school sweethearts were married five years later.

In 1960, they moved to Santa Barbara from Los Angeles, where they began building businesses from their initial Hydrex Pest Control franchise, subsequently expanding throughout California.

Irene often joked that she lived in her car, considering the amount of driving she did taking her five children to and from their various schools, and extracurricular activities. Nothing brought Irene more joy than the multi-generational holiday gatherings with her family.

She stayed active throughout her life, even hitting the slopes of Mammoth well into her late 70s. Whether just with Dan, or with family and friends, Irene made great memories and treasured the natural beauty of all four seasons at their

Bass Lake home.

Volunteering was an important part of Irene’s life, and she cherished the many profound friendships she made in Sigma Tau Psi and Assistance League of Santa Barbara, as well as in her book club and playing Mahjong. She was a true Patriot, who always had a deep sense of gratitude and respect for veterans and those who have fought, and who continue to fight, for the preservation of our country’s freedoms.

Irene will be most remembered for her generous spirit, warm smile and unshakable positive outlook.

She was predeceased by her husband, parents, four siblings and grandson Brave.

A Memorial Mass was held at San Roque Catholic Church in Santa Barbara at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022.