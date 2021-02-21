O’Connor lifts Gauchos over Santa Clara

McClain O’Connor collected his second three-RBI outing in as many games to help No. 8 UCSB earn its first win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The Gauchos defeated visiting Santa Clara 9-6.

After falling behind 3-0 on Saturday, the Gauchos were able to get things going offensively in the fourth, loading the bases for Mason Eng. Eng ripped an RBI single, followed by a bases loaded walk drawn by Jason Willow. O’Connor and Broc Mortensen followed with back-to-back RBIs of their own to give UCSB a 4-3 lead.

The Gauchos scored four more in the fifth courtesy of Eng, O’Connor and Mortensen. The three combined for seven of the team’s RBIs.

Michael McGreevy went five innings and allowed two earned runs and struck out five. Ryan Harvey, Carter Benbrook and Clayton Hall worked in relief and each allowed one earned run.

The two teams will meet again at 1 p.m. today. Rodney Boone will get the start against Santa Clara’s Matthew McGarry. No fans are permitted due to COVID-19 protocols.

WESTMONT 4, SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 2

WESTMONT 10, SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 1

The 13th ranked Warriors completed a four-game sweep on Saturday with a pair of victories over San Diego Christian.

In Game 1, Parker O’Neil’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth helped Westmont jump in front.

Robbie Haw was able to register a strikeout with two men on base in the top of ninth to close out the win. Former Bishop Diego standout Gabe Arteage got the win, his second of the season, as he pitched six innings and allowed just one run and struck out seven.

In Game 2, Ryan Humphreys tossed a seven-inning complete game, allowing just one run on one hit. He struck out eight.

He was aided by a red-hot offense, as Westmont jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first and never looked back. Thomas Rudinski and Alex Stufft each drove in a pair in the win.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WESTMONT 63, VANGUARD 60

One day after clinching the Golden State Athletic Conference regular-season champion, the Warriors continued their winning ways on Saturday.

Stefanie Berberabe had a game-high 21 points on 10-14 shooting to go along with six assists and five rebounds. Sydney Brown added 17 points and Iyree Jarrett had 10 points and six assists.

UCSB women’s game canceled

The Gauchos game against Cal State Bakersfield was canceled on Saturday.

Bakersfield paused all basketball operations as a result of university and department wide health and safety protocols, officials said.

UCSB has four scheduled contests in the regular season, a pair of games against UC Riverside next weekend and an away series at Cal Poly the following weekend.

