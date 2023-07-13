Odds makers go wild over White House cocaine mystery

By BRETT ROWLAND

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – The continuing mystery of who left cocaine in the White House has spawned memes, jokes, uncomfortable questions, security concerns and online wagering.

BetOnline’s odds list included first son Hunter Biden (-525), chef Edward Lee (+1600), an Olympic Gold Medalist (+2500), Patrick Mahomes (+2500) and Matthew McConaughey (+2800). According to the fine print, the wagering runs through the end of the month and if no one is publicly identified, no action will result.

Sportsbetting.ag had the same list and lines as BetOnline as of Friday afternoon.

The odds-on favorite at Costa Rica wagering site Bovada was a tour group guest. Others on the list: Hunter Biden, janitorial staff, secret service agent, an ambassador or lawmaker, and even former President Donald Trump.

On Friday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan referred questions about the cocaine issue to the Secret Service.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday largely referred questions Wednesday about cocaine found in the White House over the weekend to the U.S. Secret Service, which is investigating the matter.

As previously reported by The Center Square, the Secret Service confirmed Wednesday that the white powder found in the West Wing on Sunday was cocaine.

The Secret Service continues to investigate how the illegal drug got there.

The cocaine was found during a routine search, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.

The White House was temporarily closed on Sunday evening after agents discovered the white powder inside a work area. The building was temporarily closed to allow law enforcement to investigate.

President Joe Biden was not at the White House at the time. He left with his wife for Camp David, the President’s country residence in Maryland, on Friday.

Cocaine, a central nervous system stimulant, is illegal in the United States.