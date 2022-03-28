Ode to the Old West

Lompoc Pops Orchestra to stress western themes at concert

COURTESY PHOTO

The Lompoc Pops Orchestra plans to emphasize a western theme at its April 11 concert.

The Lompoc Pops Orchestra will go western at 7:30 p.m. April 11 at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St., Lompoc.

Attendees, who are encouraged to dress the part, will be treated to the sounds of all-time favorite cowboy and western music including “Hoe Down from Rodeo” by Aaron Copland, “Theme from the Magnificent Seven” by Elmer Bernstein, “Strings on Fire!” by Henry Mancini, “Oklahoma! Overture” by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein alongside the “King of Cowboys” theme piece, “Happy Trails,” by Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.

The Bill Agin & Territorial Law Quartet will be returning once again to do some of its most requested pieces including “The Gambler” and “Ghost Riders.”

In keeping with one of the orchestra’s mission statements, Maestro Brian Asher Alhadeff has invited a top instrumental student from each of the local high schools to join the orchestra in several pieces.

Kaitlyn Greenwood, a violinist from Cabrillo High, will perform, but the Lompoc High student had yet to be selected as of press time.

General admission is $20 at the door, and unused tickets from the previous canceled seasons (due to COVID restrictions) will be honored.

Full-time students of all ages are admitted for $5, but for this concert, Sunset Auto Center will cover the admission for any high school attendee.

As always, children 12 and under are admitted free.

email: mcmahon@newspress.com