OESTERLING, Dale Edward

Dale Edward Oesterling passed away peacefully in his home July 1, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Dale was born in Butler, PA, November 10, 1932 to Eugene and Dorothy Oesterling. Dale was the third of 5 children. Dale spent his high school years and college at St. Fidelis Seminary. After which he spent two years in the military. After leaving the military he received his teaching degree at Duquesne University and taught high school in Mars, PA. for 3 years. He left teaching for a job selling pharmaceuticals with Eaton Laboratories. In 1963 he met June. After only a few months of dating, Eaton Labs offered Dale a sales position in Santa Barbara, CA. He jumped at the chance to get out of the cold, snowy winters, asked June to marry him and moved to California.

In the next 5 years, he was blessed with three daughters. In 1968 he bought the family home in Goleta. In 1978 Dale was offered a job with Roche Laboratories and became one of the company’s top drug salesman! In his free time Dale got his real estate license and enjoyed investing in real estate and was able to retire at the age of 55. In his retirement, Dale and June traveled extensively and enjoyed trips with his brothers and sisters. He loved dancing and getting together with his friends at the Elks Club every Friday night! Dale enjoyed being a dad to his daughters, and papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, June; three daughters Valerie (Eric Gordon), Vicki (David Brainerd) and Susan Park; sisters Lorraine Worsley and Rose Stepulla. 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Glen and Gerald Oesterling.

The family would like to thank Central Coast Hospice for their loving care which made it possible for Dale to remain at his home with his family during his last year of life. A memorial is planned for Dale in the near future.