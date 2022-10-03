Off to the next class

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSUCSB students ride their bicycles through the roundabout near Storke Tower. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Celebrations: 10-03-22 next post Stearns Wharf celebration to include Mystic Whaler You may also like Finding a better way to irrigate October 1, 2022 NCAA considering making transfers eligible immediately; UCSB coaches... April 28, 2020 UCSB’s Art, Design, & Architecture Museum enhancing online... April 28, 2020 UCSB alum’s startup Paneau builds gift card platform... April 28, 2020 UCSB’s McLaughlin named Coach of the Year; four... April 23, 2020 UCSB men’s volleyball nets four All-Americans April 21, 2020 Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.