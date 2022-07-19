Office of Arts and Culture begins 2022 grant season

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has launched the 2022 grant season.

Applications are now being accepted for four grant programs funded by the city of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County.

According to a news release, the program is designed to support artists and arts and culture organizations, eliminate barriers to cultural activities, and contribute to cultural vitality. Funding is restricted to activities taking place between Jan. 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023.

For information, guidelines and applications, go to www.sbac.ca.gov/governmentgrants.

Santa Barbara County, through a partnership with the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, provides funding support for the Arts Making Impact grant program. The program is intended to support artists and arts and culture organizations. The total funding available is $50,000, and the maximum grant award amount is $5,000. Deadline for grant submissions is Aug. 1.

The city of Santa Barbara provides funding for three cultural arts grant programs.

Community Arts grants support short-term, community-based projects. The total funding available is $43,771, and the maximum award amount is $6,000. Community Events & Festivals grants support events and festivals, which contribute to the cultural vitality and promotion of the city of Santa Barbara. The total funding available is $95,755, with a maximum award amount of $15,000.

Organizational Development grants support community engagement and institutional stability for Santa Barbara-based arts nonprofits. The total funding available is $135,826, with a maximum award amount of $18,000. The deadline for City Cultural Arts grant submissions is Sept. 1.

First-time applicants are required to attend an online grant workshop to be eligible for consideration. The next workshop is noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 16.

Workshops will include an overview of grant requirements as well as technical support for the online submission process.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture administers the cultural arts grant programs

— Dave Mason