Officers sworn in

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
From left, Jairo Fernandez, Luke Vorster, Semehi Madrigal and Davina J. Valerio take the oath Thursday during an officer swearing-in ceremony at the Santa Barbara Police Department headquarters.
At left, Santa Barbara Police Chief Bernard Melekian stands at attention during the ceremony. At right, the SBPD honor guard walks down the ramp.
