Officials anticipating move to orange tier Tuesday

Santa Barbara County could move into the orange tier of COVID-19 restrictions as early as Tuesday so long as the region’s case rate remains low, county Public Health officials said during a press briefing Friday.

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the director of Public Health, said the county’s current case rate is 5.2 per 100,000, and to move into the orange tier, the region must stay below a rate of 6 per 100,000.

During the Friday briefing, Dr. Do-Reynoso also confirmed that Santa Barbara County has not had any residents experience a severe adverse reaction as a result of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She said an influx in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine is helping to compensate for the pause in the J&J shot, adding that officials “do not anticipate any disruption in vaccine distribution.”

About 49% of people 16 and older in the county have received at least one vaccine shot, while 23% of the total county population is fully vaccinated, Dr. Do-Reynoso reported.

“Getting a vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, your friends and your community against COVID-19,” she said.

On Friday, Public Health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the county and no new deaths, bringing the total number of active cases to 145.

Santa Barbara reported the highest number of new cases Friday with 10 infections. Santa Maria reported eight new cases, Goleta and the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota both reported four new cases and Lompoc reported three new cases. Orcutt reported two new cases on Friday, and Isla Vista reported one new case. All other areas reported no new cases.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center reported that 15 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized across the county. There are no COVID-positive patients in LVMC. The report added that no patients have been hospitalized with a flu diagnosis during the 2020-21 flu season.

