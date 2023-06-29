Officials caution against use of confetti

In partnership with Heal the Ocean, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and Downtown Santa Barbara, the city would like to remind the community that throwing and leaving confetti, sequins and glitter on the ground is littering.

The use of confetti at Santa Barbara parades and festivals is growing, in both the number of events where confetti is used and the volume of confetti tossed.

While confetti eggs or cascarones have long been a tradition at Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days, the city is now seeing large bags of confetti being dumped on Santa Barbara sidewalks, streets and parks during Summer Solstice, Fourth of July, Fiesta and Holiday parades and celebrations.

In addition to paper confetti, the volume of shiny metallic confetti, sequins and glitter is increasing. These are all made of plastic and are often mistaken for food and consumed by birds and other animals. Confetti can easily wash or blow into our storm drains, creeks and the ocean, where it poses a threat to aquatic life.

“While you’re celebrating in the city, we encourage you to choose paper confetti and use it sparingly,” officials said.

Officials ask that celebrants only use paper confetti (or leaves), and refrain from adding plastic or foam decorations on the outside of the eggs.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com