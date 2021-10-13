Officials discuss depression screening

To mark the recent National Depression Screening Day, Nancy Tillie, the COO/CFO of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, and Dr. Paul Erickson, the medical director and chair of psychiatry and chemical dependency services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, were guests on “Community Matters” Oct. 4 on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.

They discussed depression screening and mental health resources.

Dr. Erickson walked listeners through a depression screening tool. Ms. Tillie and Dr. Erickson also provided local resources for mental wellness and mental health treatment.

If you missed the show, you can find a recording at sbclinics.org and the Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition’s website, opioidsafetysb.org.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition or National Depression Screening Day, you can contact Cindy Loayza and Alex Partida at vista@sbclinics.org.

— Dave Mason