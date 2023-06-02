Officials discuss La Posada housing site

Hollister Avenue project designed to alleviate homelessness

Leaders from around Santa Barbara County came together this week to take the community’s questions and concerns about the latest proposed temporary housing development for the homeless.

Members of the Santa Barbara community raised a variety of concerns about the La Posada Temporary Supportive Housing complex during the meeting Tuesday at Living Faith Church, which is near the housing site.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on May 16 approved the lease to DignityMoves for the Santa Barbara site on Hollister Avenue. Good Samaritan Shelter is also involved.

The most common questions at Tuesday’s meeting were about the potential for an increased homeless population and threat of violence as a result of the development. There were also a number of people who supported the expansion, including some people in attendance who had lived in other temporary housing projects in the area.

The mix of voices brought on some conversations about finding an understanding, but at times the talk bubbled over into frustration.

The meeting was headlined by Sheriff Bill Brown, County Supervisors Laura Capps (2nd District) and Bob Nelson (4th District) and County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig. Armed with powerpoint print-outs, experts from local organizations Dignity Moves and Good Samaritan Shelter helped the county officials’ efforts to convince the community.

“It’s not safe for the homeless, it’s not safe for our community. There’s a lot at stake for us as elected leaders, but what we’re looking for is some real solutions,” Supervisor Nelson told the crowd. “The idea is that we don’t want to build a permanent homeless shelter. This is one of the solutions that I believe in.”

One of the recurring points made in the meeting was that the plan would be to cycle people through the La Posada housing development — taking people off the streets, then helping them into more permanent and independent solutions after their time at La Posada.

La Posada Temporary Supportive Housing would be located at 4500 Hollister Ave. a former juvenile hall in Santa Barbara, and would host 80 units, housing a maximum of 90 individuals. Current encampments in the area show a few dozen homeless people already living in the area of the proposed site.

One frequently asked question at the meeting was on the issue of “nomadic” homeless people — individuals who, when asked or told to move from their site, picked up their stuff and relocated to another spot in a nearby area.

Under California law, people have the right to sleep in public if there are no alternatives in the area.

Santa Barbara Homeless Assistance Program Manager Kimberly Alberts listened to variations of this concern from audience members throughout the night. “We can’t do it without the beds. We need the beds to proactively and consistently address the needs of the homeless.”

The speakers outlined a need for 563 more temporary beds across Santa Barbara County to meet the needs of the growing homeless population.

Repeated questions of safety came up about substance abuse, security of the site, and potential threat to kids in the area, among others.

The county leaders tried to calm people’s fears about violence brought on by homeless people by assuring that the La Posada development would be secure.

“To go off the site, they will need to use the Good Samaritan vans, and there will be a fence,” said Mrs. Alberts.

The speakers also noted that the current situation with homeless individuals is less safe.

“Encampments are a major problem for us. It’s very difficult to police them, to provide service for the people living in the encampments,” said Sheriff Brown.

The site would also host 24/7 staff, security and cameras, and access would be denied to visitors. There will also be no drugs or alcohol allowed, and a curfew of 7 p.m. and quiet hours at 9 p.m. as well as a number of other rules.

Many people in the audience considered some of the rules to be inhumane. One person pointed out the curfew hours, asking if it was moral or even legal to have such restrictions. “Are they children?”

The night was often tense, and not all questions were answered as the community leaders walked a narrow line between their different constituencies. There was, however, a notable sense of effort between the different groups to understand each other and try to find a solution to something they could all agree was an existing issue.

“Every community in America struggles with this in one way or another,” Sheriff Brown told the audience. “I truly believe that this community would be safer with (La Posada) than without it.”

