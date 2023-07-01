Officials: Don’t drink and drive

Message is stressed on Goleta road where drunk driving accidents have happened

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch discusses DUIs as Victoria Placencia of Mothers Against Drunk Driving listens during a news conference Thursday on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.

Santa Barbara County and Goleta officials met Thursday afternoon along Cathedral Oaks Road to urge the public to be safe this Fourth of July and avoid drunk and drugged driving at all cost.

The meeting’s slogan “Drunk and drugged driving is 100% preventable” underscored the mission of the discussion. The county leaders met on Cathedral Oaks — an unfortunately common road for drunk accidents — to explain the dangers of drunk or drugged driving, as well as the various ways the mistake can be avoided.

“As much as we love our country and love celebrating the Fourth of July, it’s sadly the most deadly time to be on the roads,” said County Supervisor Laura Capps during a news conference. “Be smart. Don’t drink and drive.”

Every 96 seconds someone is injured in a drunk driving incident in the United States. From 2021 to 2022, DUIs in Santa Barbara County increased 17%. Statistics like this arguably make the use of rideshare, public transportation or designated drivers an easy decision.

Several drunk driving accidents have happened on Cathedral Oaks Road, where a news conference took place at the intersection with Kellogg Avenue.

“Plans made under the influence are bad plans,” said District Attorney John Savrnoch. “Make a plan before you start celebrating. What are you going to do? Who are you going to call? Do you have an app?”

Mr. Savrnoch made it clear that drunk driving on the Fourth of July is as serious as ever, “If you drive under the influence, I can assure you the response from my office will be swift, and it will be severe.”

The meeting was along Cathedral Oaks Road because there have been several drunk driving accidents on the long and windy road.

“We don’t want this to be the DUI corridor,” said Ms. Capps, who represents the 2nd District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. “We cannot have accident after accident, where young people and people of all ages crash under the influence.”

“We don’t want this to be the DUI corridor,” Supervisor Laura Capps told reporters during a news conference Thursday at the corner of Cathedral Oaks Road and Kellogg Avenue. From left are a local hero who saved young drunk drivers in a crash, Undersheriff Craig Bonner, Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps, District Attorney John Savrnoch and Victoria Placencia of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The meeting also featured a number of personal stories. Supervisors Capps shared her own story of receiving “the call” when her parents — Walter and Lois Capps — were nearly killed by a drunk driver, “My parents were those statistics.”

Supervisor Capps also shared the story of a Goleta local who lives near Cathedral Oaks Road and rushed in to save young drunk drivers in a fatal accident. The local hero was in attendance at the meeting, a father of five who jumped into action when he heard the crash late one night.

The meeting aimed to educate and remind the public the very real danger that driving under the influence presents to both the driver and anybody unlucky enough to cross their path.

Said Supervisor Capps, “If this helps prevent one DUI accident or fatality, we’ve done our job here.”

email: lhibbert@newspress.com