Officials promote firework safety

With Fourth of July fireworks making a comeback today, officials are reminding Santa Barbara County residents that “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed in particular parts of the county and outlawed in others.

All fireworks, including the safe and sane type, are illegal in all unincorporated areas and the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Buellton and Solvang. The safe and sane variety of fireworks can be purchased and discharged only in Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc.

In addition to these areas, fireworks are also prohibited in Los Padres National Forest at all times of the year.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding the public that the safest way to view fireworks is at displays conducted by professional pyrotechnics.

Locals can enjoy firework shows this evening in Santa Barbara at 9 p.m. on West Beach or during Lompoc’s “Fourth of July Spectacular” at Ryon Memorial Park (800 W Ocean Ave.). The gates open at 5 p.m. in Lompoc, and the fireworks show begins at dusk.

County residents interested in purchasing fireworks can do so through 9 tonight in Lompoc. Two nonprofits, the Lompoc Employee Development Association and the First Apostolic Church, will be selling fireworks outside two Lompoc locations: Planet Fitness (1009 N. H St.) and Walmart (701 W. Central Ave.).

The city of Lompoc prohibits the possession of safe and sane fireworks outside of Fourth of July weekend, as well as any discharge of fireworks after the holiday. The city’s ordinance dictates that fireworks must not be discharged over someone’s property and cannot be set off within 10 feet of a residence.

Community members may set off fireworks in the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce parking lot (111 South I St.), which is the city’s only sanctioned open discharge area.

The Lompoc Fire Department is encouraging residents to be mindful of where they set off fireworks, and to be sure to avoid areas with dry brush and vegetation, as this can lead to a fire.

Aside from the potential fire danger, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is reminding residents to be mindful of the impact fireworks can have on pets.

Animals can be very sensitive to the loud noises from fireworks, and it’s recommended that pets stay home during the show.

Animal Services also recommends keeping the pet inside during a fireworks show, turning on the TV to distract them and making sure to walk them before the show starts.

