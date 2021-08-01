OGILVIE, David Morrison, III

On December 1, 2020, David Morrison Ogilvie, III (AKA “Mac”), devoted husband, brother, uncle, father, grandfather and friend, passed away at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. Mac was born on Nov. 10th, 1946 to David Morrison Ogilvie, Jr. and Rebecca McPeak in Pittsburgh, PA where he lived until the age of five when his family moved to Santa Barbara County in 1952. Mac is preceded in death by his mother Rebecca, father David, and wife Dorothy “Dot” Ogilvie. Mac is survived by his stepchildren; Cheryl, Rob and Steven Dugan, Christy Damas, Joanne Merrill, Bradley and Douglas DeMille, siblings: Cindy Brooks, Frank Ogilvie, Jane Patoir and Peter Ogilvie, nephew Jim Brooks and nieces Allison Brooks and Rebecca Serna-Ogilvie and grandchildren; Jessica, Haley, Cody, Gabriel and Madison Dugan and Ryan DeMille, Bryce and Griffin Damas, Tanis and Alexandra DeMille and cousins David Yager and Barb and Alan Kehew.

Mac started his working career at age 12 as a Paper Boy, delivering the daily and Sunday newspaper in the neighborhoods around the Miramar Hotel and North and South Jameson Lane in Santa Barbara, CA. At a young age Mac served as an Alter Boy in the All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church and he spoke with pride of his exemplary service in this capacity. As a young man, Mac enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Alaska and the Philippines. If you have not heard his stories about hitchhiking through the South with long hair in the late ‘sixties, ask one of the kids and we’ll fill you in. Mac studied botany in college and loved the Pittsburgh Stealers. He was an avid reader and well-educated in history, politics, botany, astronomy, music, sports and many other topics.

Mac was a self-taught car mechanic, plumber, electrician and carpenter and managed mechanical engineering projects at several facilities in Santa Barbara County throughout his working years. Mac’s family and close friends likely remember his time as the Operations Manager at the Folded Hills Ranch in Santa Ynez, CA and have fond and happy memories of get-togethers with good food, good music and good conversation at “the ranch.”

Although Mac was staunchly opposed (in theory) to “rugrats” as he called them, he welcomed Cheryl, Robbie and Steven (from previous marriage to Ellen Dugan) to his life and his home at the Ranch in 1978 and has not been able to get rid of these kids since. Many beautiful memories were formed from this time at the Ranch with Mac and his devotion to these three young children will forever be deeply appreciated. In 1991 Mac married Dorothy (Dot) DeMille and enjoyed the happiest years of his life with his beloved Dot. Through this marriage Mac gained four more stepchildren whom he remained close to (Christy, Joanne, Bradley and Doug.) Mac had a special place in his heart for his grandson Ryan and loved to talk about their visits and what Ryan was up to. Mac cared deeply about his grandchildren and nieces and nephew and was always interested in their well-being. Mac had a special bond with his brother Frank (whom he considered his best friend) and his sisters Jane and Cindy. He loved and cared deeply about his family and his close friends of many years.

The adventures of Mac are far too many to list here. Mac was truly one of a kind and those who knew him also knew that underneath the somewhat “rough” exterior and forthright demeanor, he had a heart of gold and would do anything for a friend or family member. Thank you, Mac, for bringing music and laughter to all our lives.

Sometimes the light’s all shinin’ on me…Other times, I can barely see…Lately, it occurs to me…What a long, strange trip

it’s been.

A Celebration of Life to honor Mac is being planned for October 2021. Further details will be available at the Facebook page (under Groups): Celebration of Life for David Morrison Ogilvie, lll, Aka Mac. https://www.facebook.com/groups/183667853805461/