Early Sunday morning, September 12, Kara Oh “graduated” from this life. Even if you don’t know her, you probably remember her. From managing “Harvey’s” Tennis Shop, helping start the Tennis Club of Santa Barbara, dancing in the Summer Solstice Parade, working as an Executive Chef and helping people with the interior designing of their homes, she seemed to be everywhere. She was an accomplished seamstress, author, interior designer, business owner and even a stand-up comedienne.

Kara was born Kathleen O’Hara in St. Louis, MO to Eva Ann and Tom O’Hara. During her formative years, she lived in Los Angeles, CA and Tulsa, OK. She attended BYU in Provo, UT, where she met Harvey Bottelsen of Santa Barbara. They moved to Santa Barbara and began their lives together. Soon, baby Amber came along and then her brother Brent.

Kara loved to travel and experience cultures throughout the world. Her travels took her to Africa, South America and Indonesia. When she was 68, she decided to move “somewhere tropical.” Bali and Costa Rica were on her list, but San Miguel de Allende, MX, spoke to her. She didn’t know anyone there, she didn’t really speak the language but that didn’t stop her. She moved there and formed many great friendships, locals and ex-pats alike. She loved to dance and sing karaoke. She decided to turn those passions into a business in San Miguel. She was in the process of building “Cheers Music Bar” when COVID hit. She and her partner continued with readying the business, but illness struck before she could open it. She returned to Santa Barbara to be with family while she battled cancer. She was positive she could beat it and so were we. Kara was so positive and strong; we couldn’t imagine otherwise. She was on the phone helping coordinate the opening of her bar just a few days before she passed away.

Kara mastered everything she put her mind to. She was an excellent seamstress, making all her own clothes from Junior High School through High School. Her passion for interior design started at a young age. She accumulated scrapbook after scrapbook of articles and images from magazines about interior design. When she moved to San Miguel, she immersed herself in Spanish lessons. She just wasn’t going to be satisfied until she was fluent in Spanish. She was also taking Salsa Dance lessons. Her talent at karaoke was well known in San Miguel.

Kara is survived by her children Amber and Brent Bottlesen both of Santa Barbara; her brother John Deacon of Santa Maria; her former husband and close friend Harvey Bottelsen; sister-in-law Rene; son-in-law Jack; daughter-in-law Janelle and grandchildren Avery, Jasmine and Leo. Kara was also loved by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the Americas.