‘Oh Thank You’ explores survival

COURTESY PHOTO

“Oh Thank You,” a dark comedy about three girls trying to survive, will premiere this month in Santa Barbara.

Curtain for the new play will rise at 8 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 18 and 19 in the Assembly Room at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St.

The box office will open at 7 each night.

“Oh Thank You” is written, directed and produced by Santa Barbara resident Diana Small. In this play, three girls are left for dead in the woods, but they survive by adopting new identities: a Woman, an Animal and a Sibyl.

A news release describes “Oh Thank You” as a “twisted dinner party serving-up music, puppets and courage.”

The production stars Heather Johnson, Marie Ponce and Paige Tautz. Scene design is by James Hapke. Lighting design is by Jonathan Hicks.

Original songs are by Ms. Small and Mr. Hapke.

“Oh Thank You” was developed at the Ground Floor development residency at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. It underwent further development at the Salvage Vanguard Theater in Austin, Texas. Ms. Small returned to Santa Barbara after having lived in Austin to study theater.

Tickets for “Oh Thank You” cost $25. To purchase, go to sbcaw.org/upcoming.

COVID-19 vaccinations are required for all audience members, cast and crew.

For more information, go to www.dianalynnsmall.com/ohthankyou.

— Dave Mason