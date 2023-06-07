Ohio Ballot Board members encourages lawsuit to change Aug. 8 election language

By J.D. DAVIDSON

(The Center Square) – A member of the Ohio Ballot Board denounced arguments made by the board in response to a lawsuit trying to change ballot language for the Aug. 8 special election.

Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus, is one of two Democrats on the five-member board to vote against ballot language for the special election that asks voters to increase the threshold to pass citizen-based constitutional amendments. Issue 1 will be the only issue on the ballot.

He called a brief responding to a lawsuit filed against the Ballot Board partisan and untruthful. The suit is in front of the Ohio Supreme Court.

“I agree with everything said in the lawsuit brought against the Ballot Board,” said Sen. DeMora. “The brief filed today defending [Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s] misleading and partisan position on this matter is the furthest thing from the truth.”

The board approved the language on a Republican-led 3-2 party-line vote in mid-May, and Sen. DeMora said that language leaves out details voters need to explain the impact of Issue 1.

As previously reported by The Center Square, the approved language reads:

A majority yes vote is necessary for the amendment to pass.

The proposed amendment would:

– Require that any proposed amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio receive the approval of at least 60 percent of eligible voters voting on the proposed amendment.

– Require that any initiative petition filed on or after January 1, 2024, with the Secretary of State proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio be signed by at least five percent of the eligible voters of each county in the state.

– Specify that additional signatures may not be added to an initiative petition filed with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024 proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio.

If passed, the amendment shall be effective immediately.

Mr. LaRose’s legal response called the lawsuit an attack on the state’s legal system and asked the court to dismiss it.

The lawsuit, filed by a group called One Person One Vote, challenges the language approved by the board. The ACLU of Ohio recently filed a brief for the League of Women Voters of Ohio, calling the language misleadingly selective, confusing, out-of-context and false.

“The Supreme Court of Ohio should strike this August ballot language down, given that it is designed to deceive voters,” Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said. “Ohio voters have the right to ballot language that is unbiased, thorough, and accurate, so that they can freely and fairly exercise their opinions at the ballot box, especially on an issue as important as this one, which has the potential of drastically curtailing the rights of voters to determine their own futures.”