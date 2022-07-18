Ojai Art Center Youth Program to present ‘Willy Wonka, Jr.’

COURTESY PHOTO

Twenty-four kids are in the cast of “Willy Wonka, Jr.,” which will be performed in early August at the Ojai Art Center.



The Ojai Art Center Youth Branch is putting on a theatrical production of “Willy Wonka, Jr.” in early August as part of its fifth consecutive summer program, directed by Gai Jones.

Performances will be held Aug. 4-5 at 7 p.m. and on Aug. 6-7 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the art center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai.

“In this time, we need a lot of joy, sprinkled with love to be spread around,” Ms. Jones said in a news release. “The students and staff involved have worked cooperatively to create the songs, dances, characters. We appreciate the parent support in this community venture. We hope that we bring you some joy.”

The production features the efforts of Kaylie Turner in her fifth year as vocal director, second-time choreographer Brianna Turner and production assistant Maple Umshied, who was an actor in the program’s first two productions. Taking on the role of assistant director is Mary Taylor.

“Willy Wonka, Jr.” includes a cast of 24 kids aged 6-16, nearly half of whom have been involved in previous productions.

“Willy Wonka has a message for everyone, regardless of age or social status,” Ms. Taylor explained. “Look around, embrace what is good, make a difference where you can, leave the world better than you found it, and stay positive.”

“’Willy Wonka, Jr.’ is our fifth summer program providing Ojai children a tuition-free, creative theater experience,” producer Lin Coleman noted. “Thank you to the Ojai Art Center Board, which has been very generous and supportive. Ticket sale revenues are reinvested to produce future productions. We have a talented, generous and committed volunteer staff who work for the joy of seeing each student grow and gain confidence on stage from auditions to the final bows!”

“Over the past five years, I’ve learned how to better structure rehearsals, how to engage different ages and learning styles, as well as the many intricacies of preparing a cast for performance,” Ms. Turner said. “I have also learned how to share my musical ideas more clearly, how to structure my own practice more efficiently, and how to express myself with freedom and self-assurance, just like our kids show me each year. It has been an honor giving back to our community, and seeing the immense creativity, strength, and artistry of our youth.”

Admission to the play is $10, and tickets are available at www.ojaiartcenter.org.

email: msmolensky@newspress.com