Ojai artist’s tapestry graces Ventura museum

COURTESY PHOTO

VENTURA — The Museum of Ventura County has unveiled its newest acquisition, Ojai artist John Nava’s “Big Platter.”

The museum is at 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

A gift of Laura and William Peck, “Big Platter” is a 27-foot-long tapestry that spans the north wall inside the museum’s Martha K. and Martin V. Pavilion.

Mr. Nava studied art at UCSB under Howard Warshaw and completed his graduate work in Florence, Italy. His work is found in private, corporate and public collections throughout the U.S., Europe and Japan. Among his creations are the “Communion of the Saints” tapestries for the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

“There is a long tradition in art of the Arcadian image. Arcadia as the setting of a harmonious image of people within nature,” Mr. Nava said in a news release. “For me Seuratʼs famous ‘La Grande Jatte’ is a modern (19th century) version of this image: a quiet, sunlit shore with the bourgeoisie of Paris taking the place of the idealized shepherds who populate the Arcadian paintings of Poussin.”

Mr. Nava added, “Big Platter (la grande jatte translates as big platter or bowl) makes the Ventura Promenade the setting for my version of this image. The Promenade near Surfers Point is, in fact, a magnetic gathering place for our community — a place where all sorts come to stroll, to surf, to rest in the sun. We find ourselves immersed in this beautiful nexus of shore, sea and sky completing the composition.

“I wanted to make Ventura’s own Arcadian image,” he said.

The Museum of Ventura County unveiled and celebrated the acquisition during a private ceremony this summer.

For more information, go to venturamuseum.org.

— Dave Mason