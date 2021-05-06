Ojai boutique celebrates Mother’s Day

COURTESY PHOTOS

Cards by Nancy Horwick give children examples as they make their original creations.

OJAI — Poppies Art and Gifts, located at 323 E. Matilija St., is commemorating moms at its second art market this Sunday (Mother’s Day).

Handcrafted goods and art will be displayed in front of the store from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring artists such as Heidi Williams.

From 10 a.m. to noon, children can make an original Mother’s Day card, led by Nancy Horwick. Poppies will provide all the necessary materials.

Poppies stocks jewelry, photography, art, knitwear, decor and other locally made goods. Its normal store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Poppies Art and Gifts carries original art, such as this painting by Heidi Williams.

To check out the store’s selection, go to poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw