Ojai fest to screen film with deaf-blind star

OJAI — A short film titled “Feeling Through” starring a deaf-blind man will screen at the Ojai Film Festival at 4 p.m. Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. Nov. 9.

Filmmaker Doug Roland was inspired by personally meeting a deaf-blind man waiting for a bus in New York City, and he picked deaf-blind actor Robert Tarango who worked in the kitchen at the Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youths & Adults.

Steven Prescod co-stars in the film as a guarded teen wandering the streets of New York City, looking for a place to crash.

The two experience an unexpected connection that transforms them both.

Accompanying the short film is “The Feeling Through Experience,” a special online program created by Mr. Roland in conjunction with the Helen Keller center.

The program consists of a fully accessible screening event at 4:25 p.m., “Feeling Through,” a supporting documentary about the creation of the film and a panel discussion with the deaf-blind community.

Mr. Roland has brought this program all around the country to promote accessibility awareness.

Tickets for the program cost $1, and can be purchased at ojaifilmfestival.com.

— Grayce McCormick

email: gmccormick@newspress.com