Ojai Film Festival goes live

The Ojai Film Festival will present its 22nd consecutive event celebrating independent films from around the world live in Ojai Nov. 5-8.

Last year, the Film Festival’s board engaged in a “sharp learning curve” culminating in the creation of the 2020 Online Virtual Film Festival, the board said in a news release.

Now, after months of studying the projected COVID infection rate data and intense discussions at each meeting, the board decided to plan an in-Ojai, multi-screen event for November 2021.

The festival enjoys an international reputation as an important celebration of independent films.

It receives submissions for both its film competition and screenplay competition from more than 40 countries and each November regularly screens over 60 films and presents “the Libbey” trophy award in 10 categories.

“We are excited to be able to present our curated films once again to live audiences where they can be discussed and argued about in a festival setting,” Jon Lambert, the festival’s president, said in a news release.

There will be an opening free film Nov. 4 in Ojai’s Libbey Park. Then, from Nov. 5 through 8, the festival will hold its screenings and Festival programs, and from Nov. 9 through Nov. 14, all festival films will be available online and on demand.

For more information, go to ojaifilmfestival.com.



