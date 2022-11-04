Ojai Film Festival takes place through Monday

The Ojai Film Festival continues with its in-person screenings today through Monday.

The festival, which started Thursday night, is taking place at the Ojai Arts Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai.

Today’s schedule:

— 10 a.m. at the Arts Center Theater. “Exit, Pursued by A Bear” (7 minutes), “Tilework” (15 minutes), “The Apple Day” (89 minutes).

— 10 a.m. at the Arts Center Gallery “Nights and Days in America” (11 minutes), “New Moon” (11 minutes), “Girls of the Sea” (88 minutes).

— 10 a.m. at the Arts Center Raymund Room. “Matte Painting: Invisible Movie Magic with Bill Mather.”

— 1 p.m. at the Arts Center Theater: “Bad Seeds” (6 minutes), “Mate” (33 minutes), “Gabi: Between Ages 8 and 13” (71 minutes).

—1 p.m. at the Arts Center Gallery: “Demi’s Panic” (10 minutes), “Foreign Uncle” (20 minutes), “Being Michelle” 80 minutes.

— 1 p.m. at the Arts Center Raymund Room. “Heroes of Comedy” with Gunnar Rohrbacher’s Actors Comedy Studio.

— 2:30 p.m. at the Arts Center Raymund Room. “How To Write Great TV & Film Comedy” with Gunnar Rohrbacher’s Actors Comedy Studio.

— 4 p.m. at the Arts Center Theater. “Abuela Dalí” (10 minutes), “Daughter of the Sea” (19 minutes), “Children of Las Brisas” (82 minutes).

— 4 p.m. at the Arts Center Gallery. “The Mask in Our Hands” (13 minutes), “Without Water”(20 minutes), “ Ricochet” (76 minutes).

— 4 p.m. at the Arts Center Raymund Room. “Using YouTube to Establish Your Voice as a Filmmaker” with Joel Marshall and Celeste Taucha.

— 7 p.m. at the Arts Center Theater. “Wei-Lai” 14 minutes, “Hotter Up Close” 14 minutes and “Loren & Rose” (82 minutes).

— 7 p.m. at the Arts Center Gallery. “Of Wood” (7 minutes), “Belle River” (11 minutes), “12 Months” (93 minutes).

— 7 p.m. at the Arts Center Raymund Room. World Music in Film panel.

— 9 p.m. at the Arts Center Courtyard. Opening Reception with live music by Zoe Smith.

The rest of the schedule will appear Saturday in the Life & the Arts section in the Santa Barbara News-Press Weekend.

For more about the film festival, see ojaifilmfestival.com.

email: dmason@newspress.com