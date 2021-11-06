Weekend of festivities benefits music programs

The Ojai Holiday Marketplace will take place Nov. 13 and 14 at Libbey Park in Ojai, where there will be merchandise from more than 50 vendors.

The Ojai Holiday Marketplace will kick off the holiday season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14 at Libbey Park in Ojai.

Presented by the Ojai Festival Women’s Committee, this treasured tradition will feature a collection of curated lifestyle and fashion items from more than 50 vendors.

In addition to shopping, attendees will enjoy musical performances, carolers wandering the marketplace and Santa handing out candy canes. Do-it-yourself stations will add to the festivities, including an ornament and wreath station. A special silent auction of decorated tabletop trees and menorahs created by local artists, businesses and organizations will be available throughout the weekend.



At left, Once Upon A Story merchandise. At right, The Mud Lotus merchandise.



Bohemian Bowls merchandise.

Little Muse Designs merchandise.



Ojai Dirt Candy soap and CBD healing balm.



At left, From the Heart merchandise. At right, Charter Oak merchandise.

Admission to the marketplace is free and open to the public. A portion of the proceeds from the sales during the weekend will be donated to the Ojai Music Festival and its BRAVO education programs in the schools and community.

For more information, visit www.ojaifestival.org.

