Weekend of festivities benefits music programs
The Ojai Holiday Marketplace will kick off the holiday season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14 at Libbey Park in Ojai.
Presented by the Ojai Festival Women’s Committee, this treasured tradition will feature a collection of curated lifestyle and fashion items from more than 50 vendors.
In addition to shopping, attendees will enjoy musical performances, carolers wandering the marketplace and Santa handing out candy canes. Do-it-yourself stations will add to the festivities, including an ornament and wreath station. A special silent auction of decorated tabletop trees and menorahs created by local artists, businesses and organizations will be available throughout the weekend.
Admission to the marketplace is free and open to the public. A portion of the proceeds from the sales during the weekend will be donated to the Ojai Music Festival and its BRAVO education programs in the schools and community.
For more information, visit www.ojaifestival.org.
