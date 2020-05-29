Ojai man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

OJAI — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a sexual assault suspect in early March.

According to a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office press release published Tuesday, deputies responded to a sexual assault report in Matilija Canyon in unincorporated Ojai Valley on March 5.

“Deputies contacted an adult victim and determined she had been violently assaulted. The investigation identified Jaden Pullen as the suspect responsible for her assault,” the press release read.

Mr. Pullen, 22, was arrested at his residence that same day on suspicion of sexual assault. The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office filed sexual assault and two “non-sexual assault” felony charges against Mr. Pullen.

“Further investigation revealed an additional victim who identified Pullen as a suspect in a separate, unrelated sexual assault. This victim was identified as a juvenile female,” the press release read.

The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is investigating the case. Anyone with information on Mr. Pullen can call Detective Joseph Preciado at 805-384-4738 or Detective Javier Chavez at 805-384-4731.