Ojai Playwrights Conference to present “Connections”

The Ojai Playwrights Conference is presenting its 2021 Season encore performance “Connections.”

The virtual celebration will benefit OPC’s 2021 season, and is “back by overwhelming demand,” according to a press release.

The celebration will stream all weekend from 5 p.m. June 25 through 10 p.m. June 27, and requires a $30 donation to view. All proceeds support OPC’s 2021 season of new plays.

The following artists will be featured in “Connections” — Luis Alfaro, Jon Robin Baitz, Greg Boyle, Bill Cain, Culture Clash, Brian Cox, Eileen Galindo, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Danai Gurira, Samuel D. Hunter, David Henry Hwang, Julia Izumi, Francis Jue, James & Seamus Morrison, Liza Powel O’Brien, Tony Okungbowa, Rose Portillo, Samantha Quan, John C. Reilly, Israel López Reyes, Diane Rodriguez, Nikkole Salter, Samantha Sloyan, Jimmy Smits, Phillipa Soo, Jeanine Tesori, A. Zell Williams and Charlayne Woodard.

Reactions from the audience have described the shows as “riveting,” “surprising,” “big heart and soul,” “quintessential OPC” and “profound artistry.”

If individuals have already donated, they will receive the link as well.

“In our 2021 season, OPC is providing artistic and financial support to 14 playwrights along with the directors, dramaturges, actors, production personnel and staff who collaborate with the writers in the development of their new works,” the organization said in a press release. “For $1,500 (and above), you have the opportunity to sponsor one or more of our exceptional playwrights and enjoy special donor benefits.”

Visit ojaiplays.org for more information.

