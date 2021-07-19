Ojai Playwrights Conference to present new works





At left, Will Arbery. Center, Zora Howard. At right, Elizabeth Irwin

The Ojai Playwrights Conference New Works Festival will present eight new plays Aug. 5-15.

Play will be presented at 4 and 7 p.m. on various days over two weekends during the live-streaming event. A full festival pass costs a $200 donation; a one-weekend pass (for either weekend) costs a $100 donation. If you order a pass today, you can get an invitation to a Zoom season preview, set for Wednesday.

The playwrights and the schedule are:





At left, Julia Izumi. Center, MIke Lew. At right, Yilong Liu

— Will Arbery, who wrote “Corsicana,” to be performed Aug. 12. He’s the winner of the the Lucille Lortel, N.Y. Drama Critics’ Circle, Gassner and Whiting awards for “Heroes of the Fourth Turning.” Mr. Arbery’s other plays include “Piano,” “Evanston Salt Costs Climbing” (OPC 2017) and “Wheelchair.”

— Zora Howard, who wrote “Hang Time,” to be performed Aug. 15. She’s a Pulitzer finalist for her recent play “Stew.” Ms. Howard’s other plays include “AtGN,” “Bust” and “Good Faith.” The writer/performer has appeared on HBO, TV One, PBS and NBC. She co-wrote and starred in the feature film “Premature.”

— Elizabeth Irwin, who wrote “Support,” to be performed Aug. 8. She has been nominated for Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Gassner awards for her play “My Mañana Comes.” Ms. Irwin has had her work produced Off-Broadway and at San Diego Rep, Marin Theatre Company, ArtsWest, Teatro Vista and Stages Repertory.



Left, Ramiz Monsef. At right, A. Zell Williams

— Julia Izumil, who co-wrote “Regretfully, So the Birds Are,” to be performed Aug. 14. She received the Dr. Kerry English Artist Award. The writer and performer, who creates plays and musicals, has presented her work at the San Francisco Playhouse, Trinity Rep, the National Asian American Theater ConFest and Dixon Place.

— MIke Lew, who wrote “tiny father,” to be performed Aug. 13. He has won the Kleban, PEN, Lanford Wilson, Helen Merrill and Heideman awards. His plays include “Teenage Dick,” “Tiger Style!,” “Bike America” and “microcrisis.” He and Rehana Lew Mirza co-wrote “The Colonialism Trilogy” and the book to “Bhangin’ It” with composer/lyricist Sam Wilmott.

— Yilong Liu, who wrote “Good Enemy,” to be performed Aug. 6. He’s a Kennedy Center Paula Vogel Playwriting Award winner and Lambda Literary Award recipient. He is a New York-based playwright from China. His plays include “The Book of Mountains and Seas,” “June is the First Fall,” “Joker,” Flood in the Valley,” “a Bilingual Folk Musica” and “PrEP Play, or Blue Parachute.”

— Ramiz Monsef, who wrote “The Ants, to be performed Aug. 5. He is the co-author of the musical “The Unfortunates,” which was presented at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and ACT SF. His plays include “3 Farids” and the co-written “The Many Deaths of Nathan Stubblefield.” He has appeared at major theaters across the country and on various TV series.

— A. Zell Williams, who wrote “Diversity,” to be performed Aug. 7. He’s the winner of various awards including the Barrymore Award for Best New Play and the Terrence McNally Award. He is a resident playwright with New Dramatists.

For more information, go to ojaiplays.org.

