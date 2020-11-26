OJAI — In August, the Ojai Playwrights Conference’s Youth Workshop Program expanded to the African country of Zimbabwe by partnering with the Almasi Arts Alliance, resulting in a collaborative online program in which students from both countries participate in writing exercises, feedback sessions, and Q&As with visiting artists.

On Saturday, OPC will host a show in which Youth Workshop Program students will present their original materials from the classes. The show will be streamed online at 11 a.m. at the OPC website, ojaiplays.org.

— Josh Grega