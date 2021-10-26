Ojai reception to honor artist

GERALD STANEK

“View of the Ojai Valley” was painted by Gerald Stanek, who will be the November guest artist at Poppies in Ojai.

OJAI — A reception for Gerald Stanek, an oil painter and writer from Oak View, will take place 5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St.

The Ojai event is free. Mr. Stanek is Poppies’ November guest artist.

A professional picture framer for nearly 40 years, Mr. Stanek decided to try painting in 2019. Before that, his creative energies were spent “piling words” into several novels and children’s books.

According to a news release, Mr. Stanek said he learned everything he knows about painting from his wife, artist Joyce Huntington.

During the reception, musician Lynn Mullins will perform on the back patio. Marilyn Miller will offer oracle readings. And people can enjoy refreshments and mingle with Poppies artists.

Poppies is open from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. daily. For more information, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Dave Mason