Ojai shop Announces guest artist

Stevie Chun, a self-taught modern watercolor artist from Green Valley, Calif.,,will be Poppies Art and Gifts special guest artist for the month of july, the shop said in a news release.

Poppies Arts and Gifts, located at 323 E. Matilija St. in Ojai, features all local fine art and photographs, handcrafted items and locally made products to the public.

According to the shop, Ms. Chun will be showcasing her work, which includes paintings, soldered jewelry, unframed original art and cards.

Ms. Chun’s work primarily focuses on the cultural and social meaning behind the circle shape and many of her works are self reflections of her life and experiences.

The new store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Masks are required to enter the store.

— Jorge Mercado