Ojai store sponsors flower pot workshop

COURTESY PHOTO

Poppies Art and Gifts in Ojai is putting on its Spring Flower Pot Mosaic Workshop on March 12.

OJAI — You can spruce up your home for spring with a colorful new flower pot.

Poppies Art and Gift in Ojai is giving you the opportunity to turn an ordinary flower pot into something special at the Spring Flower Pot Mosaic Workshop at 2 p.m. March 12.

The workshop will take place at Poppies Art and Gifts, which is located at 323 E. Matilija St. Artist Melissa Welch will teach the basics of applying mosaic pieces.

The cost is $29 per person plus a $12 materials fee. The workshop will be held outside on the back patio of Poppies Art and Gifts with safe distancing. Masks are required.

Sign up at poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

Poppies Art and Gifts features original art, photographs, jewelry, and other items by local artists. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The store is closed Wednesdays.

— Gerry Fall