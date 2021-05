COURTESY PHOTO

Lisa Skyheart Marshall’s art is gracing Poppies Art and Gifts this month. This work, which is “watercolor+ink” and acrylic, is entitled “Red Pear.”

OJAI — Lisa Skyheart Marshall is the June Guest Artist at Poppies Art and Gifts.

Her botanical paintings will grace the gallery at 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. A reception will take place 5-7 p.m. June 18.

Inspired by nature, Ms. Marshall creates “watercolor+ink,” painting flowers, plants, birds and insects in a colorful, detailed way, according to a news release.

Poppies Art and Gifts is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Dave Mason