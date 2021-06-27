Ojai Storytelling Festival set for October

In 2020, the Ojai Storytelling Festival was forced to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, now, almost two years since the last festival, the 20th Ojai Storytelling Festival will take place Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 in the Ojai Valley, with a lineup of the nation’s most talented storytellers.

The event will feature “tales that make us laugh, tales that inspire, tales that touch us in our deepest souls,” according to the festival’s press release.

“For this our 20th festival, we have brought together some of our favorite storytellers along with some new voices,” according to a news release. “The sheer joy of being together will be mighty. Not only will there be stories, but music will abound.”

The lineup features Donald Davis of North Carolina, Bil Lepp of West Virginia, Robert B. Jones of Michigan, Diane Macklin of Maryland, Regi Carpenter of New York, Bill Harley of Massachusetts, Kim Weitkamp of Ohio, and special guests Kimberly Ford and the Dreamland Band’s tribute to Joni Mitchell and Debra Ehrhardt from Jamaica.

The Ojai Storytelling Festival has events for kids, students and adults.

For a detailed description of the storytellers, a schedule and to purchase tickets, visit www.ojaistoryfest.org.

Tickets for individual events as well as weekend passes for multiple events can be purchased on the website.

All kinds of stories, including personal tales, folk tales, humorous anecdotes, tales of mystery and suspense, ribald tales and inspiring tales of courage will be told at the festival.

“And most importantly, the stories are never read — they are told so skillfully that you forget where you are,” according to a news release. “You’re in the story completely. This festival is just what we need for now. We guarantee you will leave with a full spirit, overflowing with stories.”

email: gmccormick@newspress.com