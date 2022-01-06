Ojai theater announces its 2022 season

The Ojai Art Center Theater will perform “Steel Magnolias” and other audience favorites during its 2022 season.

The season will feature everything from a one-woman show to the musical known for an iconic song, “Seventy-six Trombones.”

The company will start its season Jan. 21 with “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” a Tony-winning play by Christopher Durang. Longtime acclaimed director Taylor Kasch is leading the production.

The play will run through Feb. 13.

Jill Dolan is directing the season’s second show during her directorial debut on the art center stage with “Steel Magnolias.” The drama-comedy takes place in a Louisiana beauty parlor and is a powerful story of friendship and close female relationships.

“Steel Magnolias” will run March 8-April 10.

The season’s third play is “All in the Timing,” a comedy running April 29-May 15. It’s written by David Ives, known for his satire and wit.

This summer the Ojai Art Center will perform Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” at the same time it is being revived on Broadway with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Award-winning actress and director Tracey Williams Sutton is directing the production.

Known for hits such as “Seventy-six Trombones,” “The Music Man” will be on the stage June 24-July 24.

“Just the TIcket,” a one-woman show starring Ojai resident Lynn Van Emmerik, will be performed Aug. 19-Sept. 4. The comedy follows a loud and lonely woman to Australia on her 60th birthday.

In time for Halloween, the theater company will present Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit,” the story of a novelist who’s haunted by the ghost of his late first wife. It will be performed Sept. 30-Oct. 23.

The season will end with Buddy the Elf in “Elf: The Musical,” set for Nov. 25- Dec. 18. The new musical is based on the movie starring Will Ferrell and is led by veteran director Gai Jones.

To purchase tickets, go to www.ojaiact.org.

People attending are required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination.

